EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the April 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EVgo Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of EVGOW stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.49. 23,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,969. EVgo has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGOW. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 2,125.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 69,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the first quarter worth $275,000.

