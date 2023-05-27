Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.94

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$51.94 and traded as high as C$55.10. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$54.73, with a volume of 86,144 shares traded.
EIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.67.
The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.97%.
Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
