Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000.

Get Compass Digital Acquisition alerts:

Compass Digital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CDAQU opened at $10.28 on Friday. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

Compass Digital Acquisition Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.