Exos TFP Holdings LLC Buys New Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,581,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,795,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,211,000 after acquiring an additional 536,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,764,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,752,000 after acquiring an additional 185,148 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,478,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,383,000 after acquiring an additional 607,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

