Exos TFP Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 550,000 Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRACW)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRACW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000.

Get Noble Rock Acquisition alerts:

Noble Rock Acquisition Stock Performance

NRACW stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.