Exos TFP Holdings LLC Purchases New Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LW opened at $109.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $115.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

