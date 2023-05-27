Exos TFP Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in APA by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 356,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 70,104 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth about $5,952,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 434,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,296,000 after buying an additional 63,684 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on APA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

