Express (NYSE:EXPR) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.60–$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $400.00 million-$450.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.88 million. Express also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.70–$1.50 EPS.

Express Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of EXPR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,969. Express has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $45.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. Express had a net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 112.84%. The business had revenue of $514.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Express will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Express by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 30,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Express by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 37,252 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Express by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Express during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Express during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 48.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

