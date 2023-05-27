Express (NYSE:EXPR) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.60–$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $400.00 million-$450.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.88 million. Express also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.70–$1.50 EPS.
Express Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of EXPR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,969. Express has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $45.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. Express had a net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 112.84%. The business had revenue of $514.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Express will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Express by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 30,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Express by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 37,252 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Express by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Express during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Express during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 48.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Express Company Profile
Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Express (EXPR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.