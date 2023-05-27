Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Reduced by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $825,000. First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 18,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 19,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,573,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,503,000 after purchasing an additional 174,095 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of XOM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.97. 12,370,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,376,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average of $110.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

