Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Up 51.9% in May

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the April 30th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on Fanuc in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fanuc Price Performance

Shares of Fanuc stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 136,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,347. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Fanuc Company Profile

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

Featured Stories

