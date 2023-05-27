Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Short Interest Down 27.3% in May

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,270,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the April 30th total of 36,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.49.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Price Performance

Farfetch stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. 7,300,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,104,524. Farfetch has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). The business had revenue of $629.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.97 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. Analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 403.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farfetch

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.