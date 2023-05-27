Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) EVP Peter J. Germain Sells 2,380 Shares

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) EVP Peter J. Germain sold 2,380 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $84,418.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,719.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:FHI opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FHI. StockNews.com began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 153,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 59.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after purchasing an additional 161,585 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Federated Hermes by 8.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after purchasing an additional 86,477 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Articles

