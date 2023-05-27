Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Paul A. Uhlman Sells 995 Shares

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $35,213.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 369,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061,670.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Federated Hermes Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of FHI opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00.
Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Federated Hermes Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 85.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
About Federated Hermes
Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
