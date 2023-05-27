Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Paul A. Uhlman Sells 995 Shares

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $35,213.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 369,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061,670.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FHI opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 85.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

