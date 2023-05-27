Fei USD (FEI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $248,356.01

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last week, Fei USD has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $34.66 million and $248,356.01 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00003676 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020907 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00025596 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017649 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001164 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,676.33 or 0.99968676 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,597,409 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,337,653 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,597,409.46823735 with 35,337,652.80689604 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.93834973 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $248,983.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

