Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.75

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.75 and traded as low as $7.23. Fiesta Restaurant Group shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 19,936 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FRGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $97.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 250.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 44,961 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,546,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Featured Articles

