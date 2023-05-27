First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 292 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $244,319,000 after purchasing an additional 136,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,285,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $222,578,000 after purchasing an additional 279,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.81.

FDX stock opened at $224.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.48 and its 200 day moving average is $201.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

