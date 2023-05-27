First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,149 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $110.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

