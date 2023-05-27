First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $628.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $525.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.47. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $633.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

