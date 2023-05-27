First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 83,900.0% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $819.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

