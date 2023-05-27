First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $241.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

