First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,494 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,760 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Best Buy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,154 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 32,682 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,015 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $74.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.01. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BBY. UBS Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.