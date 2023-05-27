First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

FLIC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of First of Long Island from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

First of Long Island Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FLIC stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.94. 78,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,726. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $246.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.52. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $20.13.

Insider Transactions at First of Long Island

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other First of Long Island news, Director John Abbott Root Cooper acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $154,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 186,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,063.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 52,718 shares of company stock valued at $544,082 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in First of Long Island by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in First of Long Island by 81.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in First of Long Island by 6.4% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 105,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First of Long Island during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in First of Long Island by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Featured Articles

