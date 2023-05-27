First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 204.7% from the April 30th total of 331,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 903,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTGC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 5,080.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 129,056 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 79,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

FTGC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,274. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

