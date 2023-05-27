First Western Trust Bank Invests $201,000 in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 35.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.
Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.
Helmerich & Payne Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)
