First Western Trust Bank Invests $201,000 in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 35.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

NYSE:HP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 672,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,497. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.65. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.