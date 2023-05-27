First Western Trust Bank Invests $241,000 in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. First Western Trust Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Noodles & Company as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 1,254.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDLS. StockNews.com cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens cut Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Noodles & Company Price Performance

Shares of NDLS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.27. 536,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,417. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $136.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Noodles & Company

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 107,439 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $499,591.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,245,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,634.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 216,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,008 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Further Reading

