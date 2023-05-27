First Western Trust Bank Invests $443,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,115 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after purchasing an additional 687,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,240,000 after purchasing an additional 574,435 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.91. 2,442,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,290. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.87. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

