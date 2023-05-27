First Western Trust Bank Purchases Shares of 1,002 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GS stock traded up $8.13 on Friday, reaching $332.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,718,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.10 and a 200-day moving average of $348.14. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

