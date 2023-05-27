FlatQube (QUBE) 1-Day Volume Hits $433.51

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One FlatQube token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FlatQube has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $433.51 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.49432203 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $544.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

