Flow (FLOW) Tops One Day Volume of $7.86 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. Flow has a market capitalization of $774.20 million and $7.86 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00002798 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,433,180,637 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

