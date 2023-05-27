Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives $15,719.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15,719.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($200.25) to £164 ($203.98) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($171.64) to £160 ($199.00) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PDYPY stock opened at $100.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $43.71 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.43.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

