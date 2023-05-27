Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Trading Up 0.4%

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.25 and last traded at $63.25. Approximately 1,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

Formula One Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.58.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 18.66%.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

