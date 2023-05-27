Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,018 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Fortis by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 45.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 52,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.21. 755,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,129. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.44. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTS. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

