Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance
NYSE FDP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.54. 142,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,277. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.
Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.52%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fresh Del Monte Produce
Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.