Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

NYSE FDP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.54. 142,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,277. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.52%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,502 shares of company stock valued at $107,506. 29.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

