Frontline (FRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect Frontline to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Frontline to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Frontline Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE FRO traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $15.14. 3,379,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Frontline’s payout ratio is 199.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after buying an additional 214,352 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Frontline by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,684,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,574,000 after purchasing an additional 207,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Frontline by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,724 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Frontline by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,780,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Frontline by 594.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

