Future Fund LLC Acquires 8 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Future Fund LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 1.1% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,154 shares of company stock valued at $23,791,597 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $13.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,071.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,427. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $2,139.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,866.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,645.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

