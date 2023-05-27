Future Fund LLC Has $17.74 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Future Fund LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,996 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 22,811 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 60.6% of Future Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,282,014 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,037 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $8.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.17. 162,061,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,176,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at $39,948,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Argus cut their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.33.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

