Future Fund LLC Increases Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Future Fund LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment comprises 1.0% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,511,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after acquiring an additional 453,333 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.15. 2,015,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.36. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 2.89.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

