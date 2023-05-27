Future (LON:FUTR) PT Lowered to GBX 668

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,153 ($14.34) to GBX 668 ($8.31) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,510 ($31.22) to GBX 2,040 ($25.37) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Future from GBX 2,621 ($32.60) to GBX 1,654 ($20.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.15) to GBX 1,350 ($16.79) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,780 ($22.14) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,498.40 ($18.64).

Get Future alerts:

Future Price Performance

Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 776 ($9.65) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £937.87 million, a P/E ratio of 776.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,062.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,289.07. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 730 ($9.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,062 ($25.65).

Insider Activity

Future Company Profile

In other Future news, insider Jon Steinberg purchased 90,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.02) per share, for a total transaction of £802,866.62 ($998,590.32). Company insiders own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.