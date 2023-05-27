G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $801.28 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, G999 has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00053945 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00039549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000933 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars.

