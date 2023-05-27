Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 202.6% from the April 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,354,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Next Generation Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GAXY remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,166. Galaxy Next Generation has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.32.

About Galaxy Next Generation

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in manufacturing and distribution of interactive learning technologies and enhanced audio solutions. The company was founded by Steven Whitten in 1991 and is headquartered in Toccoa, GA.

