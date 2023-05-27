Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of GLMD stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.12. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $14.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
See Also
