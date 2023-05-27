Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.12. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $14.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

