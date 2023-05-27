Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Garmin comprises about 1.3% of Round Hill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 754.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,339. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GRMN traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $103.83. The stock had a trading volume of 689,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,271. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $108.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

