Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Short Interest Update

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 404.3% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 108,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $902,037.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,111,836 shares in the company, valued at $84,130,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garrett Motion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $646,000.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Garrett Motion Dividend Announcement

GTXAP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. 22,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,321. Garrett Motion has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%.

About Garrett Motion

(Get Rating)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

See Also

