General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.58. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $12.68 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $205.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.49. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $202.88 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,567,701,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 33.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,228,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $962,711,000 after buying an additional 259,855 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 325.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after buying an additional 2,186,369 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

