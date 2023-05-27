Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.49), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.05%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Genesco updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.50 EPS.

Genesco Stock Performance

Genesco stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 565,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,874. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. Genesco has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $66.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Genesco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Genesco by 6.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Genesco

GCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.

