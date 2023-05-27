Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,776,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,583 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 756,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 382,755 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 854,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 111,010 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 671,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 376,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 958,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GNW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,649,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,667,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genworth Financial

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

