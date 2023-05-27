Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Trading Up 1.5%

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as €101.90 ($110.76) and last traded at €101.90 ($110.76). 73,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 140,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at €100.40 ($109.13).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GXI. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €98.50 ($107.07) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($105.43) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €144.10 ($156.63) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($119.57) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Gerresheimer Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of €94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of €79.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.