Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

GNGBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Handelsbanken lowered Getinge AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Getinge AB (publ) Trading Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $23.43 on Friday. Getinge AB has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Getinge AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Getinge AB (publ)

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Getinge AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.

