Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.09. 5,439,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

