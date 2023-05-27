Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 613.33 ($7.63).

GLEN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.08) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.15) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.46) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 625 ($7.77) price target on Glencore in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.71) to GBX 610 ($7.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 422.60 ($5.26) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 456.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 502.76. The stock has a market cap of £52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 398.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 395.40 ($4.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 584.50 ($7.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.